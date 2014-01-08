Transcendalists
January 8, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Reverend Thomas Anastasi will present a three part program on the transcendalist movement in Unitarian Universalist history. The programs will be multimedia and are scheduled for Wednesday January 8 and January 22 and on February 5 starting at 7 PM at the Live Oak UU Congregation sanctuary at 820 N. Fairview Avenue Goleta. Light refreshments and discussion will follow.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Goleta
- Starts: January 8, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
- Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org