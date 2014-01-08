Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Transcendalists

January 8, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Reverend Thomas Anastasi will present a three part program on the transcendalist movement in  Unitarian Universalist history. The programs will be multimedia and are scheduled for Wednesday January 8 and January 22 and on February 5 starting at 7 PM at the Live Oak UU Congregation sanctuary at 820 N. Fairview Avenue Goleta. Light refreshments and discussion will follow.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Goleta
  • Starts: January 8, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
 
 
 