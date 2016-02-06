Calendar » Transforming your life with Feng Shui – an Introduction

February 6, 2016 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

In this one-time Saturday workshop, learn the art of Feng Shui – a method of arranging ones environment to maximize the flow of ‘chi’ (or energy) in and around the home. Students will learn how different areas of their living space relate to different aspects of their lives, such as money, relationships and family. Discover how to enhance your potential for health, good fortune, prosperity and happiness by registering today!

Course number: 613044

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138

