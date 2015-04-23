Calendar » Transition House Mad Hatter Luncheon

April 23, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

The 18th annual Mad Hatter Luncheon will take place Thursday, April 23 at the Bacara Resort. The theme of this year's event is "Magic of Mardi Gras". Entertainment will feature Gil Rosas at the piano and Andrew Firestone as Masters of Ceremonies. There will also be a silent auction. Guests are encouraged to don hats and festive attire to celebrate the theme. The event raises money to support Transition House's programs for homeless families.