Calendar » Transvisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story

May 21, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Turning her daunting personal challenges and barriers into the very basis of her activism, this film follows renowned Los Angeles-based Trans Latina Activist and leader Bamby Salcedo’s unlikely and transcendent rise into becoming the effective social advocate and role model that she is today. Her work is shown giving voice and visibility to not only the Transgender community, but also to the multiple, overlapping communities her life has touched (Latina, immigrant, HIV+, youth, and LGBT communities). Dante Alencastre, 60 min., English, 2013, USA. Co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.