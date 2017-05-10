Calendar » Trapped

May 10, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

What remains of a woman’s right to choose? Since 2010, 288 laws regulating abortion providers have been passed by state legislatures. In total, 44 states and the District of Columbia have measures subjecting abortion providers to legal restrictions not imposed on other medical professionals. Unable to comply with these far-reaching and medically unnecessary laws, clinics have taken their fight to the courts. Trapped follows the clinic workers and lawyers who were on the front lines of the battle to keep abortion safe and legal for millions of American women.