Calendar » Travels with my Uncle Phil: Around the World with the Great White Fleet 1907-09

April 17, 2014 from 7:00pm

by Bernie Schaeffer

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(our lectures are known to sell out, please register early)

Lecture Series Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto

As December 1907 approached, one of the most historic around-the-world sea voyages in the history of our country began at Hampton roads, VA.—the Great White Fleet. Theodore Roosevelt was our President. Bernie Schaeffer’s uncle was aboard one of those ships. The inspiration for the presentation came when a family member loaned him the personal log books that Phil Schaeffer kept during the portion of the trip from Hampton Roads to Santa Barbara, CA. The Great White Fleet arrived in Santa Barbara on April 25, 1908 at approximately 4:30 p.m. before eventually heading out across the Pacific. The presentation addresses the many challenges faced during this great adventure.

Bernie Schaeffer was born in Philadelphia PA and grew up in Niagara Falls NY. After graduation from Syracuse University, he served two years active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army and subsequently completed his obligation in the U.S. Army Reserves. Two years later he earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work at the University of Connecticut. After working in a child guidance clinic and then as a school social worker at the secondary level, he received a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of California Berkeley. The primary focus of his career was 27 years working in the developmental disabilities field serving in various capacities at Tri-Counties Regional Center in Santa Barbara, including acting director. He has been married to his wife Ruthie for 47 years and has two grown children and two grandchildren living in the Southern California area. Since 2002, his retirement years have included traveling, visiting family, having coffee with numerous friends, spiritual reading, hanging out at the Spectrum gym seven days a week, and volunteering his time to local non-profit organizations. For the past two years he has been Chairman of the Board at Alpha Resource Center.