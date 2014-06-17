Calendar » “Treating the Invisible Wounds of War” a seminar presented by Floyd G. “Shad” Meshad

June 17, 2014 from 9:30 - 4:30

**6 CEU's available for MFT's, LCSW's, & LPCC's**

*Shad is a Vietnam Veteran that has been working with Veterans for over 30 years. He founded the National Veterans Foundation and co-founded the VA's "Vet Center" outreach program. He is one of America's most sought after consultants on Combat Stress, Trauma Therapy, & readjustment issues confronting returning soldiers and their families. Shad has appeared on major television networks and cable new talk shows, including 60 Minutes, 20/20, Dateline, Niteline, and CNN News.

In this workshop we will:

- Learn about the unique challenges facing today's Veterans

- Address effective methods of street outreach to reach the most vulnerable Veterans in our communities

- Explore PTSD treatment options for the Veteran & their families

- Learn how to prevent and treat compassion fatigue

- Understand how to identify symptoms of secondary PTSD

Register today at http://sbnbcc.org/payment.html