“Treating the Invisible Wounds of War” a seminar presented by Floyd G. “Shad” Meshad
**6 CEU's available for MFT's, LCSW's, & LPCC's**
*Shad is a Vietnam Veteran that has been working with Veterans for over 30 years. He founded the National Veterans Foundation and co-founded the VA's "Vet Center" outreach program. He is one of America's most sought after consultants on Combat Stress, Trauma Therapy, & readjustment issues confronting returning soldiers and their families. Shad has appeared on major television networks and cable new talk shows, including 60 Minutes, 20/20, Dateline, Niteline, and CNN News.
In this workshop we will:
- Learn about the unique challenges facing today's Veterans
- Address effective methods of street outreach to reach the most vulnerable Veterans in our communities
- Explore PTSD treatment options for the Veteran & their families
- Learn how to prevent and treat compassion fatigue
- Understand how to identify symptoms of secondary PTSD
Register today at http://sbnbcc.org/payment.html
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program of New Beginnings Counseling Center
- Starts: June 17, 2014 9:30 - 4:30
- Price: $89 for licensed, paraprofessionals, and others/ $69 for pre-licensed
- Location: The Faulkner Gallery (inside the Santa Barbara Public Library) 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93101
- Website: http://sbnbcc.org/news.html
