Calendar » Treble Threat: A Celebration of All-Female A Cappella

December 5, 2015 from 4:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Soundwaves are excited to present Treble Threat: A Celebration of All-Female A Cappella!

We're bringing together female a cappella groups from the Los Angeles area and Santa Barbara areas, to celebrate the a cappella music art form that we truly love and want to share with the community. The songs performed in this show will vary from pop to rock to holiday songs to bluegrass and everything in between. Participating groups include: Carpe Diem Chorus, Girls Rock SB, Ladies of Los Angeles, Premiere A Cappella, Santa Barbara Soundwaves, Signature, and VocalMotion.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased in advance to secure your spot here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/treble-threat-a-celebration-of-all-female-a-cappella-tickets-19234302316

Tickets will also be available at the door depending on availability.

Doors open at 3:30pm and show starts at 4:00pm. We encourage you to bring your friends and family for a powerhouse evening of beautiful music sung by women of all ages from all over California!