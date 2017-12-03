Calendar » Tree at the G

December 3, 2017 from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm

The Granada Theatre invites the entire community to a festive FREE event on Sunday, December 3rd from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, to see the theatre in all its holiday glory and kick off the holiday season in style. Santa will be visiting from 12:30 – 2:00 pm, and guests are invited to come and take their own holiday photos in front of the Granada’s majestic holiday tree, enjoy live musical performances from local youth choral groups and festive holiday refreshments, and support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The event is open to the public and free to attend, visit www.granadasb.org for more details.