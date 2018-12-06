Calendar » Tree at the G

December 6, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Granada Theatre invites the community to Tree at the G, a free holiday event on Thursday, December 6, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Come see the theater in all its holiday glory and kick off the season in style! Guests at Tree at the G will be transported to the Land of Sugarplum Fairies, with special appearances by characters from State Street Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker! Guests can also enjoy festive refreshments, as well as explore the theatre and its transformation into a winter wonderland! The event is open to the public and free to attend, visit www.granadasb.org or call (805) 899-2222 for more details.