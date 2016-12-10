Calendar » Tree at the G for Unity

December 10, 2016 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present Tree at The G for Unity! On Saturday, December 10th from 12pm to 3pm, the community is invited to take your own holiday photo in front of the Granada’s majestic holiday tree while enjoying festive holiday entertainment and hot cocoa & coffee. During Tree at the G, guests can also drop off an unwrapped toy at the box office to support the Unity Shoppe’s annual Toys for Tots drive and help spread the holiday cheer! The event will also include an appearance from Mariachi San Marcos and radio broadcast from Radio Bronco.

Tree at the G for Unity will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). This is a FREE event for the whole family and community to enjoy.