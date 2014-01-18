Calendar » Tree Life! Art From Scrap Workshop with William O’Malley

January 18, 2014 from 10:00 am - 12:00pm

Weekly Art From Scrap workshops for all ages every Saturday. Create art from our vast array of reuse materials. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $8.00.

Join an Art From Scrap staff member or visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week. Check our calendar for these and other programs. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.

Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.