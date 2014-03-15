Calendar » Tree of Life Craft Workshop for Children

March 15, 2014 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

On March 15, local artist Beth Amine will lead a craft workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in making Trees of Life, open to all ages, with materials provided for the free activity.

This will be a return to Casa Dolores for Ms. Amine, who has led shrine- and altar-making workshops for the Mexican folk art museum during the past few years. Specializing in leading classes that encourage effortless artistic expression from participants.

Her own business, Portals to Peace Shrine Making, has supplied more than 1,000 people of all ages.

Casa Dolores’ exhibition, “Tree of Life,” features the interactive gallery that provides visitors with craft materials to help the tree “grow” throughout the show’s duration. Visitors can also sit down and enjoy a streaming video of renowned Mexican artisans creating ceramic Tree of Life sculptures ranging from a few inches up to 20 feet tall. The central gallery displays a dozen rare handmade ceramic Trees of Life from the private collection of Linda Cathcart, Director of Santa Barbara’s only Mexican folk art museum, housed in the historical 1843 two-story Botillier Adobe.

Admission is free to the museum. “Tree of Life” will run through the end of May 24. Casa Dolores is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Place: Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Between Carrilo and Figueroa, near Sushi Teri)

(805) 963-1032

www.casadolores.org