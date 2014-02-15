Calendar » Tremor: How to Shake the Shakes

February 15, 2014 from 8:30am - 12:00pm

Tremor: How to Shake the Shakes is a free seminar open to the community. The seminar discusses treatment options for Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor patients. Sansum Clinic Neurologist and movement disorder specialist, Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl will be part of the panel of experts. Complimentary parking will be provided and refreshments will be served. Please register by Wednesday, February 12. Call (310) 571-5741 or [email protected]

The seminar will take place, Saturday February 15 at Fess Parker's Double Tree Resort in Santa Barbara.