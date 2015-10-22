Calendar » Trends in College Student Mental Health

October 22, 2015 from 6:30 PM

Dr. Janet Osimo, a psychologist in the Counseling and Psychological Services Center at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will be the featured speaker for the October NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) meeting, hosted by the Mental Wellness Center. Working with both undergraduate and graduate students, Dr. Osimo specializes in suicide prevention, non-traditional students, the LGBTQ community, and the effect of interventions on brain change. During the program, she will discuss mental health issues experienced by college students, how to recognize signs, how to help someone seek help, and the growing concern of suicide among students.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation, and Spanish translation will be available. Participants are invited to join for coffee and dessert at 6:30 PM. The program will begin at 7:00 PM.

For more information contact Gracie Huerta, Family Advocate at 805-884-8440 ext. 3206 or [email protected]