Trends in Countertops
When it comes to choosing materials for your kitchen and bathroom, you have a lot of options. Style, durability, maintenance and cost are all important considerations.
Countertops especially are more important than ever, offering beauty, function, and tangible resale value. We want you to have all the information you need as you choose and care for this important aspect of your kitchen or bathroom space.
On Saturday, June 4th, New Life Bath & Kitchen's own Cindy Albert will be presenting on trends in countertops which will be followed by a Q & A.
Where Is the Discussion Held?
Our beautiful New Life Bath & Kitchen Showroom (see below for address and directions)
Who Is Presenting?
Our very own Cindy Albert
When Does This Take Place?
Saturday, June 4
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
What Will We Specifically Discuss?
Different types of counters (Caesarstone, Cambria, Concrete, Granite, Marble, Laminate)
- Styles
- Colors
- Durability
- Tips for cleaning and maintenance
- Warranty information
- Photos and examples
- Where to purchase
- How to estimate what the investment will be
New Life Bath & Kitchen Showroom
2225 Skyway Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93455
(805) 639-5433
Come prepared with questions. We'll look forward to seeing you there!
