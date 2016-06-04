Calendar » Trends in Countertops

June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

When it comes to choosing materials for your kitchen and bathroom, you have a lot of options. Style, durability, maintenance and cost are all important considerations.

Countertops especially are more important than ever, offering beauty, function, and tangible resale value. We want you to have all the information you need as you choose and care for this important aspect of your kitchen or bathroom space.

On Saturday, June 4th, New Life Bath & Kitchen's own Cindy Albert will be presenting on trends in countertops which will be followed by a Q & A.

Where Is the Discussion Held?

Our beautiful New Life Bath & Kitchen Showroom (see below for address and directions)

Who Is Presenting?

Our very own Cindy Albert

When Does This Take Place?

Saturday, June 4

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

What Will We Specifically Discuss?

Different types of counters (Caesarstone, Cambria, Concrete, Granite, Marble, Laminate)

Styles

Colors

Durability

Tips for cleaning and maintenance

Warranty information

Photos and examples

Where to purchase

How to estimate what the investment will be

New Life Bath & Kitchen Showroom

2225 Skyway Drive

Santa Maria, CA 93455

(805) 639-5433

Come prepared with questions. We'll look forward to seeing you there!