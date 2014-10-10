Calendar » ‘Tres Vidas’ (Three Lives)

October 10, 2014 from 7:00pm

The Core Ensemble performs “Tres Vidas”, a work in a unique format that marries theatrical narrative with chamber music. The performance celebrates the lives, times and work of three Latin American Women: painter Frida Kahlo of Mexico, peasant activist Rufina Amaya of El Salvador and poet Alfonsina Storni of Argentina. Actress Denise Estrada portrays multiple roles while interacting with the onstage musical trio of Ju Young Lee, cello; David Berry, piano; and Michael Parola, percussion.

With storylines including Kahlo’s passionate relationship with painter Diego Rivera, Amaya’s survival of the massacre at El Mozote, and Storni’s challenges as her country’s first great feminist poet, “Tres Vidas” has a timeless appeal for people of different genders and ethnicities. The script by Chilean poet Marjorie Agosin offers portrayals of each woman, and the chamber music theater performance includes traditional Mexican folk songs as well as Argentinean popular and tango songs made famous by Mercedes Sosa and Carlos Gardel. Works by Astor Piazzolla, Orlando Garcia, Pablo Ortiz, Alice Gomez, Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez, Michael DeMurga and Osvaldo Golijov round out the musical score.

Free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are needed. Event will take place in the Samuelson Chapel. For information, contact Eva L. Ramirez at 805-493-3349 or [email protected]