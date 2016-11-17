Calendar » Tribeca Film Festival Shorts at the Pollock

November 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

A screening of short film selections from the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival will be followed by a discussion about festival shorts programming and curation with Tribeca’s vice president of filmmaker relations and long-time head of shorts programming Sharon Badal.

Join us for a post-screening discussion and Q&A with Curator Sharon Badal and Professor of Film and Media Studies Cynthia Felando.