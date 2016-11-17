Tribeca Film Festival Shorts at the Pollock
November 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm
A screening of short film selections from the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival will be followed by a discussion about festival shorts programming and curation with Tribeca’s vice president of filmmaker relations and long-time head of shorts programming Sharon Badal.
Join us for a post-screening discussion and Q&A with Curator Sharon Badal and Professor of Film and Media Studies Cynthia Felando.
Nonprofit General
November 17, 2016 7:00pm - 9:30pm
0
Pollock Theater
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/tribeca-film-festival-shorts-pollock