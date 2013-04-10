Calendar » TRICKSTERS AND LABYRINTHS: CHRIS NOLAN’S MEMENTO

April 10, 2013 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

A memory inside a memory, Memento is a complicated head spinning adventure. The film chronicles two separate stories of Leonard, an ex-insurance investigator who can no longer build new memories, as he attempts to find the murderer of his wife, which is the last thing he remembers. One story line moves forward in time while the other tells the story backwards revealing more each time.