Calendar » Trinity Garden Pumpkin Patch

October 20, 2012 from 9am - 5pm

Trinity Gardens, the community garden located at the corner of La Cumbre and Foothill Road has a pumpkin patch open to the public! Please come see us- we have many varieties of pumpkins from jack- be- littles to Cinderella pumpkins at reasonable prices!! Art work on display by Monte Vista students as well! Hope to see you- open Sunday as well from 9-5pm!!