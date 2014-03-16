Trinity Gardens 2nd Year Anniversary
The Trinity Gardens Committee invites the general public to a garden open house with many special features.
Spring starts plant sale
Homegrown picnic
Local musicians
Garden Crafts
Garden Tours
We hope many will come enjoy celebrating the garden's developments, including seed house and recent enhancements in and around the orchards pepper tree area, featuring a lovely mountain view.
Trinity Gardens is a Santa Barbara community garden located on the campus of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Our mission is to create a community garden where families and community members work their own garden plots and volunteers cultivate permanent orchards and plant garden crops designated for distribution to the needy and elderly.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 16, 2014 11:30am - 2:00pm
- Price: Suggested $10 Donation
- Location: 909 North La Cumbre Rd. Santa Barbara, Ca 93110
- Website: http://www.trinitygardenssb.org