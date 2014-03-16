Calendar » Trinity Gardens 2nd Year Anniversary

March 16, 2014 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

The Trinity Gardens Committee invites the general public to a garden open house with many special features.

Spring starts plant sale

Homegrown picnic

Local musicians

Garden Crafts

Garden Tours

We hope many will come enjoy celebrating the garden's developments, including seed house and recent enhancements in and around the orchards pepper tree area, featuring a lovely mountain view.

Trinity Gardens is a Santa Barbara community garden located on the campus of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Our mission is to create a community garden where families and community members work their own garden plots and volunteers cultivate permanent orchards and plant garden crops designated for distribution to the needy and elderly.