Trinity Gardens 5th Anniversary Celebration
March 11, 2017 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Please join us as Trinity Gardens celebrates 5 years as a local community garden! On Saturday March 11th from 11-2pm, we will be celebrating with a plant sale, live music (Banjo Bob and Friends), a compost talk at 11:30 with Adam Graham, garden tours, crafts for all ages, light bites and a fresh squeezed juice bar. The event is free and open to our community!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kszopa
- Starts: March 11, 2017 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 909 North La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Website: http://www.trinitygardenssb.org