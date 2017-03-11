Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Trinity Gardens 5th Anniversary Celebration

March 11, 2017 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Please join us as Trinity Gardens celebrates 5 years as a local community garden!  On Saturday March 11th from 11-2pm, we will be celebrating with a plant sale, live music (Banjo Bob and Friends), a compost talk at 11:30 with Adam Graham, garden tours, crafts for all ages, light bites and a fresh squeezed juice bar.  The event is free and open to our community!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Kszopa
  • Starts: March 11, 2017 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 909 North La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA 93110
  • Website: http://www.trinitygardenssb.org
 
 
 