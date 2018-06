Calendar » Trio Balkan Strings

May 18, 2016 from 8:00pm - 9:00pm

Zoran Starcevic & sons, guitarists from Belgrade, play an original and fascinating fusion of music that is virtuoso, rich and unconventional, fresh and spontaneous, and brimming with energy. A mix of Serbian, Gypsy Swing, Macedonian, Romanian, Moldavian, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Greek, Israeli, Oriental, Jazz, Classical, asymmetrical rhythms and original guitar interpretations.