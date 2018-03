Calendar » Triple Divide—Yes on Measure P

October 26, 2014 from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Oil companies have spent $5.6 Million to extend their "Right to Frack". We can spend a few hours to defeat them.

Triple Divide has been called the best movie yet about fracking. "Its hard to imagine anyone having a fully-informed opinion about fracking without seeing this film" - Jed Thorp, Sierra Club

We will also screen Spenser Gabin's brilliant short film "Measure P: Stop Extreme Oil Extraction in Santa Barbara County"