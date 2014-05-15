Calendar » Trivium Charter School - Santa Barbara Site Informational Meeting

May 15, 2014 from 7:00 pm

Trivium Charter School exists to provide the best of the classroom experience and the best of homeschooling. Trivium is a free public charter school that serves students in Kindergarten through 8th. We are expanding into the Santa Barbara area this coming school year.

For those families interested in attending our Santa Barbara site, please mark your calendar for our next information meeting. It will be held on May 15th at 7PM at 4597 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara at the Living Faith Church.

More Info: www.triviumcharter.org