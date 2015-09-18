Calendar » Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

September 18, 2015 from 8:00pm

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue are an “unstoppable force” (The New York Times) in today’s music scene with a hard-edged funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop dynamic that delivers big on rock-star swagger with the musical chops to back it up. Their singular blend of performance and improvisation in the jazz tradition is one high-octane party that dares you not to dance in your seat, because in Shorty’s words, “No matter what kinds of problems we might be going through… music is the place where we can all get along. We can all jam” (The Guardian, U.K.). Don’t miss this chance to kick off A&L’s 2015-2016 season with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue before they headline at the Monterey Jazz Festival the following evening!