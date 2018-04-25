Calendar » Tropical Gardening & Water Harvesting Workshop

February 3, 2018 from 10:am - 1:00pm

The first in a series of "Tropical Gardening & Water Harvesting Workshops" will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Impact Hub in the Funk Zone, 10 E. Yanonali St.

The workshop is free for Impact Hub members and $5 for public admission. The second workshop is set for noon to 1 p.m. at downtown Impact Hub, 1117 State St. Feb. 7.



The workshops provide hands-on experience with tropical plants and instruction on unique water-harvesting techniques in the second phase of Impact Hub’s garden installation led by Sweetwater Collaborative.



Sweetwater Collaborative is a South Coast nonprofit that focuses on water-wise education and re-landscaping through classes, presentations and community hands-on workshops. The collaborative installs sustainable features such as rain gardens, graywater systems, rain tanks, foot forests and Mediterranean or native landscapes.

Sweetwater emphasizes keeping or putting carbon in the soil by increasing soil biology and permeability through the combination of mulch, rainwater, compost tea and appropriate plants.