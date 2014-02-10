Calendar » True Blues

February 10, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

True Blues

Corey Harris, Guy Davis & Alvin Youngblood Hart

“Blues is the blueprint. It’s the foundation of all contemporary music, no matter where you go.” – Corey Harris

When the voices and songs and stories are true, the blues offers something for every listener along every stop in life’s winding journey. A thriving community of remarkable contemporary musicians continues to keep rich and expressive blues traditions alive. True Blues chronicles the extraordinary living culture of the blues in an unforgettable evening of music and conversation hosted by blues great and MacArthur Fellow Corey Harris and featuring renowned roots musicians Guy Davis and Alvin Youngblood Hart. Inspired by the documentary film of the same name, the True Blues concert vividly brings to life this crucial wellspring of American music. Features performers from the new album and documentary.

