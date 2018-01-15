Calendar » “Trump” A One Man Show

January 15, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8pm

Land of the Free llc. presents

"Trump"

A one man show

Join us for an intimate evening where

"Donald Trump" will speak to you one on one in a town-hall setting.



The last 15 minutes will be reserved for questions from the audience.

Don't miss out. It will be a Huge huge bigly night!

*Trump played by Lauren Watson.

TIMES: Monday, January 15 at 6:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $20.50 general, $10.25 students (with ID)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

