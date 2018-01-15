“Trump” A One Man Show
Land of the Free llc. presents
"Trump"
A one man show
Join us for an intimate evening where
"Donald Trump" will speak to you one on one in a town-hall setting.
The last 15 minutes will be reserved for questions from the audience.
Don't miss out. It will be a Huge huge bigly night!
*Trump played by Lauren Watson.
TIMES: Monday, January 15 at 6:30 P.M.
TICKETS: $20.50 general, $10.25 students (with ID)
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Momentum Dance Company
- Starts: January 15, 2018 6:30pm - 8pm
- Price: $20.50 general, $10.25 students
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000005CjTSEA0
- Sponsors: Momentum Dance Company