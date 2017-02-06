Calendar » Trump Says Go Back, We Say Fight Back

February 6, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Donald Trump's election has been viewed with dismay, even alarm. Join us in a discussion of the opportunities for organizing and coalition building that we can and must engage. The panel discussion will include Dr. Gaye Theresa Johnson and Dr. Robin Kelley from UCLA. Johnson writes and teaches on race and racism, cultural history, spatial politics, and political economy. Kelley’s research has explored the history of social movements in the U.S., the African Diaspora, and Africa; black intellectuals; music; visual culture; contemporary urban studies and more. Elizabeth Robinson is an independent media practitioner and activist, both locally and internationally, and who currently produces ‘No Alibis’ on KCSB fm.