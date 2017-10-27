Calendar » Trunk or Treat

October 27, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

The Santa Barbara City College Athletics Department will be hosting their First Annual Trunk or Treat event for the children of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara City College community on Friday, October 27, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held in parking lot 2C, adjacent to La Playa Field on Loma Alta Drive.



“As a community college, we feel it is very important to give back to the local community. I think this will be a fun event for the kids and that our student-athletes can benefit greatly by participating in community service,” said Athletics Director Rocco Constantino.



The event, geared toward kids under 13, is best described as a tailgate party mixed with trick or treating. Cars decorated in Halloween themes will be set up in the parking lot, and kids can go trick or treating at each car, much the same way they would go trick or treating door-to-door.



In addition to trick or treating at each car, there will be other activities for kids in the community as well. Outrageous Booths of Santa Barbara will be providing a free photo booth for children participating in the event, and SBCC will feature games and surprises.



Admission to the event and all accompanying activities will be free of charge.



“We really believe that we have a great platform for community outreach as an athletics department. Our goal is to provide families with a memorable experience while also teaching our student-athletes the value of community service,” said Constantino.



The Trunk or Treat event will be held at the same time as Santa Barbara City College’s men’s soccer game against Allan Hancock College, and children in costume will receive free admission to the game that night as well.



For further information about the event or to make a donation of support, please contact Athletic Director Rocco Constantino at: [email protected].