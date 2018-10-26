Calendar » Trunk or Treat

October 26, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

On Friday, October 26 the SBCC Athletic Department will host its 2nd Annual "Trunk or Treat." This community event is geared toward children under the age of 13 and is free for all who attend. As a safe, alternative trick or treat event, 20 - 30 cars decorated in Halloween themes will be lined up in Parking Lot 2C where our student-athletes -- dressed in costume -- will hand out candy to children. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. Join us!