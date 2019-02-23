Calendar » TRY HOCKEY FOR FREE DAY at Ice in Paradise

February 23, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Try Hockey For Free Day Coming to Ice in Paradise February 23rd

Ice in Paradise invites children to come into the rink at Ice in Paradise on Saturday, February 23rd for a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Hockey Week Across America. Starting at 10:00 am local youth, ages 4 to 9, are encouraged to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment.

USA Hockey's Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge.

To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, please visit www.TryHockeyForFree.com

For more information, please contact: LARRY BRUYERE, at [email protected], 805-879-1550

Ice in Paradise, a state-of-the-art non-profit 501(c)3 ice rink serving the Greater Santa Barbara Community, is located at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, off Storke Road, in Goleta.

www.iceinparadise.org