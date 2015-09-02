Calendar » tug: Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli

September 2, 2015 from 4:30 - 7:00

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art features well-known local artists Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli in its season-opening exhibition Sept. 2-Oct. 17. The museum will host a reception for “tug: Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli,” featuring the artists, Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4:30-7 p.m. The artists will give a lecture about their work on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Adams Center, room 216. All events are free and open to the public.

The exhibition continues the ArtWatch series the museum launched last year to focus on different issues and themes that engage contemporary artists living on the West Coast.