Calendar » Tuition-Free Class Application & Registration Workshop

July 27, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Tuition Free Classes! The SBCC School of Extended Learning offers tuition-free classes for our community. There are 28 new classes in “Life Skills” beginning Fall 2017. Look for topics in art, literature, writing, music and psychology - check out the class schedule here. To enroll for all tuition-free classes, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning. Join us for a free Application & Registration Workshop.

What: Fall Application and Registration Workshop

When/Where: Thursday July 27. 9-11 a.m. at the Wake Campus, Room 4, 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara. And 6–8 p.m. at the Schott Campus, Room 15, 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, Room 16.

Admission: Free

Contact: (805) 683-8200

Enroll online at sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning