Turn Your Ideas Into A Real Business Seminar
October 3, 2012 from 8:00 am - 9:00 am
Santa Barbara SCORE will present a complimentary workshop, “Turn Your Idea Into A Real Business.” This is the first in a series of monthly forums designed to help local businesses and bring the skills of SCORE counselors to the attention of the small business community. The speaker will be Paul Weiss, a long-time entrepreneur and business-builder.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: apieramici
- Starts: October 3, 2012 8:00 am - 9:00 am
- Price: Free
- Location: 924 Anacapa Street, Chamber of Commerce
- Website: http://www.santabarbara.score.org