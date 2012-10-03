Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:16 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Turn Your Ideas Into A Real Business Seminar

October 3, 2012 from 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Santa Barbara SCORE will present a complimentary workshop, “Turn Your Idea Into A Real Business.” This is the first in a series of monthly forums designed to help local businesses and bring the skills of SCORE counselors to the attention of the small business community. The speaker will be Paul Weiss, a long-time entrepreneur and business-builder.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: apieramici
  • Starts: October 3, 2012 8:00 am - 9:00 am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 924 Anacapa Street, Chamber of Commerce
  • Website: http://www.santabarbara.score.org
 
 
 