Turn Your Ideas Into A Real Business Seminar

October 3, 2012 from 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Santa Barbara SCORE will present a complimentary workshop, “Turn Your Idea Into A Real Business.” This is the first in a series of monthly forums designed to help local businesses and bring the skills of SCORE counselors to the attention of the small business community. The speaker will be Paul Weiss, a long-time entrepreneur and business-builder.