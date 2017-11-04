Calendar » Tusk After Dusk Elephant Benefit - Nov. 4th - Avalon in Hollywood

November 4, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

TUSK AFTER Dusk: Night of 1000 Elephants

A Benefit to support WILDLIFE SOS India for preservation of endangered species.

Join us for an inspiring event with eclectic music, celebrity hosts, a red carpet, exotic Indian Vegan cuisine, live and silent auction, gift bags plus more!

www.tuskafterdusk.com

Meet Katrick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani, the founders of Wildlife SOS at Tusk After Dusk, a red-carpet charity gala. The benefit will take place at the Bardot Room at the Avalon theatre in Hollywood on November 4 from 6:00 to 10:00 pm.

Buy your tickets now for an inspiring evening featuring an electrifying concert with World-groove instrumentalists, Maetar, "the Jimi Hendrix of Violin", Lili Haydn, and avant-pop multi-media performance artist. AMNL performing. Honorees include Jennifer Conrad, (wildlife veterinarian and founder of the PAW Project), Patty Shenker (animal activist and co-founder of the Animal Advocacy Museum. Kip Andersen, director of What The Health? will be presenting with special guests to be announced.

For more info, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1371796416246427/

Website: http://wildlifesos.org/tusk-after-dusk/

Promo Video: https://vimeo.com/search?q=tusk+after+dusk

To purchase tix: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tusk-after-dusk-night-of-1000-elephants-tickets-34990886684?aff=es2