Calendar » Twyla Tharp 50th Anniversary Tour

October 9, 2015 from 8:00pm

Twyla Tharp is an American original. In a lifetime of more than 160 works, the legendary dancer and choreographer has redefined dance and its many genres, sending “an immense amount of spellbinding movement into the world” (The New York Times). From jazz to full-length ballets, from Broadway to Hollywood, the Emmy and Tony Award-winner has forged a career that is nothing short of legendary. To celebrate her 50th year in the business, Tharp takes a new company of 12 dancers on a national tour with a new set of works that showcases her signature style – bold, brash and painstakingly precise – set to an equally diverse soundtrack with music by John Zorn, J.S. Bach, Henry Butler and Steven Bernstein. “Modern dance is not less,” she has said, “modern dance is more” (Kennedy Center Honors, 2008).