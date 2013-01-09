Calendar » U.S.–Middle East Relations

January 9, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:45pm

UCSB Professor Dr. Salim Yaqub will speak on the most current happenings in "The U.S. and Middle East Relations." Professor Yaqub specializes in the History of American Foreign Relations, 20th-Century American Political History, and Modern Middle Eastern History since 1945. He is the author of Containing Arab Nationalism: The Eisenhower Doctrine and the Middle East. His work earned him the John Addison Porter Prize and the George Washington Egleston Prize from Yale University.