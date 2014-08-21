Calendar » U.S. Coast Guard: The Force Unknown Lecture

August 21, 2014 from 7:00pm

by Lieutenant David Zwirblis

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, August 21, 2014 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(our lectures are known to sell out, please register early)

Lecture Series Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto

This lecture will provide information on the various missions the Coast Guard performs around the world and how these missions have evolved over the years. It will also include real-life accounts of missions, rescues at sea, and drug smuggling interdictions performed by the Coast Guard Cutter BLACKFIN, stationed in Santa Barbara, CA.

Lieutenant David Zwirblis was born and raised in Dartmouth, MA. In 2006, he attended the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Management. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2010, receiving his commission as an officer in the Coast Guard. His first assignment was as a Deck Watch Officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter LEGARE, a 270 ft law enforcement ship, stationed in Portsmouth, VA. Then, from April 2012 to April 2013, he served as the Executive Officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter ADAK, a 110 ft ship, stationed in Bahrain. During his time aboard ADAK, he patrolled the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In July 2013, he took on the assignment of Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter BLACKFIN, stationed in Santa Barbara, CA. Lieutenant Zwirblis will be a member of the Santa Barbara community until July 2015.