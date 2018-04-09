Calendar » U.S. Immigration Policy in 2018: Evolving Notions of Citizenship

April 9, 2018 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Since 2017, the Trump Administration has drastically limited access to American citizenship, be it for refugees seeking to escape violence and start a new life in the United States or young undocumented immigrants brought to this county as children. Julie Rodríguez, state director and senior advisor to U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, will survey U.S. immigration policy in 2018 and its impact on notions of citizenship. A former senior public engagement official to President Obama, Rodríguez will also address recent efforts to solve the immigration crisis and conclude with current efforts to resist and organize against the Trump Administration's deportation force.

This event is co-presented by the Critical Issues in America Series. The CRITICAL ISSUES IN AMERICA series is sponsored by the College of Letters and Science and in 2018 is organized by Professor Beth DePalma Digeser (History) and Professor Helen Morales (Classics, Argyropoulos Professor of Hellenic Studies), with co-sponsorship from the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor, the Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Equity, and the Academic Senate.