Calendar » UC Santa Barbara Library Grand Opening

January 13, 2016 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Chancellor Henry T. Yang and University Librarian Denise Stephens cordially invite you to the UC Santa Barbara Library Grand Opening:

Wednesday, January 13, 2016, 3:30-5:30 pm

Please join us for a festive celebration of the grand opening of the reinvented UCSB Library.

3:30 pm Remarks and ribbon-cutting (Library Paseo main entrance)

4:30 pm Library open house, with performances by UCSB students from the Departments of Music, Theater and Dance

RSVP by January 6, 2016: (805) 893-2117 or [email protected]

Directions and parking: www.library.ucsb.edu/directions-parking