UC Santa Barbara Library Grand Opening
Chancellor Henry T. Yang and University Librarian Denise Stephens cordially invite you to the UC Santa Barbara Library Grand Opening:
Wednesday, January 13, 2016, 3:30-5:30 pm
Please join us for a festive celebration of the grand opening of the reinvented UCSB Library.
3:30 pm Remarks and ribbon-cutting (Library Paseo main entrance)
4:30 pm Library open house, with performances by UCSB students from the Departments of Music, Theater and Dance
RSVP by January 6, 2016: (805) 893-2117 or [email protected]
Directions and parking: www.library.ucsb.edu/directions-parking
- Starts: January 13, 2016 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB Library, Paseo main entrance
- Website: http://www.library.ucsb.edu/node/7532