UCSB-Westmont Annual Lecture in New Testament
October 11, 2012 from 5:00pm
Steven Friesen (Religious Studies, University of Texas - Austin) The recent work of Slovenian Marxist philosopher Slavoj Žižek on the New Testament suggests that Žižek may have more in common with the author of the Book of Revelation. Žižek’s work may offer a better understanding of the Revelation than do the writings of many specialists.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Westmont College, UCSB Ancient Mediterranean Studies Program, UCSB Division of Humanities and Fine Arts, the Virgil Cordano OFM Endowment in Catholic Studies at UCSB, the Dept. of Religious Studies
- Starts: October 11, 2012 5:00pm
- Location: HSSB 4020
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
