UCSB-Westmont Annual Lecture in New Testament

October 11, 2012 from 5:00pm

Steven Friesen (Religious Studies, University of Texas - Austin) The recent work of Slovenian Marxist philosopher Slavoj Žižek on the New Testament suggests that Žižek may have more in common with the author of the Book of Revelation. Žižek’s work may offer a better understanding of the Revelation than do the writings of many specialists.