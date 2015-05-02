Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s Climbing Competition

May 2, 2015 from 5/2 10AM - 5/2 2PM

UCSB Adventure Programs Annual Top Rope Climbing Competition is open to all students, faculty, staff and community members with multiple levels of climbing ability. There will be designated routes for men's and women's divisions with difficulties separated as follows:



Beginner Men's and Women's > 5.7 - 5.10a

Intermediate Men's and Women's > 5.10 - 5.10d

Advanced Men's and Women's > 5.10c - 5.11c

Elite Climber > 5.11b - 5.12

This competition will feature staff belayers, a warm-up area, food, and awesome prizes for all competitors and the top 3 winners in each bracket! If you don't want to climb, come just to watch! Spectators can watch at no charge.