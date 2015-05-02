UCSB Adventure Program’s Climbing Competition
UCSB Adventure Programs Annual Top Rope Climbing Competition is open to all students, faculty, staff and community members with multiple levels of climbing ability. There will be designated routes for men's and women's divisions with difficulties separated as follows:
Beginner Men's and Women's > 5.7 - 5.10a
Intermediate Men's and Women's > 5.10 - 5.10d
Advanced Men's and Women's > 5.10c - 5.11c
Elite Climber > 5.11b - 5.12
This competition will feature staff belayers, a warm-up area, food, and awesome prizes for all competitors and the top 3 winners in each bracket! If you don't want to climb, come just to watch! Spectators can watch at no charge.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
- Starts: May 2, 2015 5/2 10AM - 5/2 2PM
- Price: $17
- Location: UCSB's Adventure Climbing Center in the Recreation Center
- Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
- Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs