UCSB Adventure Program’s Gaucho Gautlet

May 16, 2015 from 5/16 8AM - 5/16 5PM

ADVENTURE RACE! Kayaking. Hiking. Biking. Slacklining. Swimming. Climbing. Rapelling. No experience necessary!

Clues and a course map will guide participants from one leg to another. Race solo or with a partner! This course is built to satisfy frequent adventurers and introduce beginners to outdoor activity.

This annual race is limited to 100 participants so JOIN NOW!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Price: $90
  • Location: UCSB and Goleta
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
