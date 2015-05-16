UCSB Adventure Program’s Gaucho Gautlet
May 16, 2015 from 5/16 8AM - 5/16 5PM
ADVENTURE RACE! Kayaking. Hiking. Biking. Slacklining. Swimming. Climbing. Rapelling. No experience necessary!
Clues and a course map will guide participants from one leg to another. Race solo or with a partner! This course is built to satisfy frequent adventurers and introduce beginners to outdoor activity.
This annual race is limited to 100 participants so JOIN NOW!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
- Starts: May 16, 2015 5/16 8AM - 5/16 5PM
- Price: $90
- Location: UCSB and Goleta
- Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
