Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s High Sierra-Alpine Lakes and Trails Trip

May 21, 2015 from 5/21 4PM - 5/25

Prerequisites: multi-day hiking experience, good physical condition. Enjoy a casual backpacking trek into the mountains above Lone Pine, an area with pristine mirror lakes and explore into the alpine terrain. Fee includes: round-trip transportation, breakfasts/ dinners, camping fees, permits and group equipment. You must supply your own lunches and personal equipment.