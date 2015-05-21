Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Adventure Program’s High Sierra-Alpine Lakes and Trails Trip

May 21, 2015 from 5/21 4PM - 5/25

Prerequisites: multi-day hiking experience, good physical condition. Enjoy a casual backpacking trek into the mountains above Lone Pine, an area with pristine mirror lakes and explore into the alpine terrain. Fee includes: round-trip transportation, breakfasts/ dinners, camping fees, permits and group equipment. You must supply your own lunches and personal equipment.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Starts: May 21, 2015 5/21 4PM - 5/25
  • Price: $209
  • Location: High Sierra-Alpine Lakes
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
  • Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs
 
 
 