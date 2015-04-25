Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s San Gabriel Canyoneering Trip

April 25, 2015 from 4/25 7AM - 4/26

Prerequisite: hiking experience, good physical condition. An outing involves hiking into a canyon and entering the watercourse. When you reach a drop that is too difficult/dangerous to hike or climb you connect to a rope and lower down. Provided: dinner/ breakfast and all canyoneering equipment. Plan to get wet!