UCSB Adventure Program’s San Gabriel Canyoneering Trip

April 25, 2015 from 4/25 7AM - 4/26

Prerequisite: hiking experience, good physical condition. An outing involves hiking into a canyon and entering the watercourse. When you reach a drop that is too difficult/dangerous to hike or climb you connect to a rope and lower down. Provided: dinner/ breakfast and all canyoneering equipment. Plan to get wet!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Starts: April 25, 2015 4/25 7AM - 4/26
  • Price: $199
  • Location: San Gabriels
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
  • Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs
 
 
 