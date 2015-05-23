UCSB Adventure Program’s Santa Cruz Island Kayak Adventure
May 23, 2015 from 5/23 6:30AM - 5/25 LATE
Prerequisite: Beginners, hikers, and island enthusiasts welcome
Come join us on a weekend adventure to the islands that you cannot miss!! The fee includes transportation to and from Ventura harbor, a round trip boat ride, guided kayak tour, camping permit, cooking gear, 2 breakfast and 2 dinners while camping. You are responsible for your own lunches, snacks, personal gear.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
- Price: $299
- Location: Santa Cruz Island
- Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
