Calendar » UCSB Adventure Program’s Santa Cruz Island Kayak Adventure

May 23, 2015 from 5/23 6:30AM - 5/25 LATE

Prerequisite: Beginners, hikers, and island enthusiasts welcome

Come join us on a weekend adventure to the islands that you cannot miss!! The fee includes transportation to and from Ventura harbor, a round trip boat ride, guided kayak tour, camping permit, cooking gear, 2 breakfast and 2 dinners while camping. You are responsible for your own lunches, snacks, personal gear.