UCSB Adventure Program’s Sespe Creek Hotsprings Trip

April 10, 2015 from 4/10 12PM - 4/12 LATE

Backpack Sespe Creek through mountains and canyons along the California Condor Sanctuary and encounter beautiful swimming holes and hot springs. Fee includes: group breakfasts and dinners while camping, round trip transportation, group cooing equipment, and guides. You provide your own lunches and personal gear.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
  • Price: $129
  • Location: Sespe Creek
  • Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
