UCSB Adventure Program’s Sespe Creek Hotsprings Trip
April 10, 2015 from 4/10 12PM - 4/12 LATE
Backpack Sespe Creek through mountains and canyons along the California Condor Sanctuary and encounter beautiful swimming holes and hot springs. Fee includes: group breakfasts and dinners while camping, round trip transportation, group cooing equipment, and guides. You provide your own lunches and personal gear.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Adventure Programs
- Starts: April 10, 2015 4/10 12PM - 4/12 LATE
- Price: $129
- Location: Sespe Creek
- Website: http://gauchosplay.com/adventure
- Sponsors: UCSB Adventure Programs